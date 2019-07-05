East Coast Asset Management Position in Apple (AAPL) Raised by $1.06 Million as Valuation Rose; As Amarin Plc (AMRN) Market Value Declined, Apis Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 5,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,543 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.85 million, up from 119,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $204.48. About 8.46M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – Apple Announces Red Iphone 8 And 8 Plus Models; Phones Begin Shipping Friday — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Apple Team Up on New Credit Card–Update; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new $299 iPad at education-themed event; 09/05/2018 – Medibio Launches Personal Mental Health Measurement App for Apple Watch; 24/04/2018 – IRISH TAXPAYER WON’T BE ON HOOK FOR ANY APPLE LOSSES: FIN MIN; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘We would love to see Apple go down in price,’ endorses its stock buyback; 19/04/2018 – P, GOOG, AAPL and 1 more/@kanyewest: me and Cudi album June 8th – ! $P $GOOG $AAPL $AMZN; 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief. via @cnbctech; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple nears $1 trillion valuation mark; 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple and Google Play

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 11167% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 1.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.39 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.93. About 13.38 million shares traded or 121.18% up from the average. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 427.10% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 422.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and Inflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patie; 01/04/2018 – Amarin Corp Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – APPROVED AS PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION AS ADJUNCT TO DIET TO REDUCE TG LEVELS IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH SEVERE HYPERTRIGLYCERIDEMIA; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION- WITH RESPECT TO FY 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUE EXPECTATIONS, CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE PRODUCT REVENUE OF AT LEAST $230 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Costs; 29/03/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Two Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Kidney Foundation 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN – TEVA MAY FIRST BEGIN SELLING ITS GENERIC VERSION OF VASCEPA IN U.S. ON AUGUST 9, 2029, OR EARLIER UNDER CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CIRCUMSTANCES

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Company has 10,127 shares. Plancorp Ltd Llc accumulated 15,207 shares. Penbrook Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 4,844 shares. Neumann Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 3.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Of Toledo Na Oh has 58,041 shares for 2.82% of their portfolio. 63,099 were reported by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company. Riverpark Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 98,852 shares or 4.29% of all its holdings. Capital Investors has 6.81 million shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 79,336 shares. Stonehearth Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,144 shares. Greenwood Gearhart owns 44,043 shares for 2.45% of their portfolio. 25.30M are owned by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Foothills Asset owns 14,601 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability has invested 3.92% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mitsubishi Ufj Hldgs Limited stated it has 4.83% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hood River Capital Limited holds 2.15% or 2.06M shares in its portfolio. 465,045 were accumulated by Elk Creek Prns Lc. Fincl Advisers, a California-based fund reported 11,985 shares. Eqis Cap Management Inc accumulated 41,123 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 114,908 shares stake. Emory University accumulated 1.97% or 135,058 shares. 2,200 are owned by Tobam. Alphamark Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has 0.01% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Polar Llp owns 450,000 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Kemnay Advisory Svcs has 75,038 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.02% or 66,503 shares. 131,825 are owned by Private Advisor Group Llc. The New York-based Kings Point Capital Mngmt has invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80M and $82.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 52,100 shares to 52,900 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,000 shares, and cut its stake in Match Group Inc.