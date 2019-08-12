East Coast Asset Management Lowered Its Stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) as Market Value Rose; As Teleflex (TFX) Market Value Rose, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Has Cut Its Position

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $71.52. About 2.99M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc sold 10,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 79,907 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.15M, down from 90,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $371.65. About 179,196 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 09/03/2018 Teleflex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q Adj EPS $2.15; 30/05/2018 – Teleflex at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 24/05/2018 – QT Vascular Enters Into Asset Purchase And Option Agreement With Teleflex; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N -ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, CO REAFFIRMED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – SEES AVERAGE ORGANIC CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 6% AND 7% FROM 2019 THROUGH 2021; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $9.70-Adj EPS $9.90

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 9,341 shares to 57,704 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 6,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $356,250 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39M and $403.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 27,523 shares to 29,098 shares, valued at $12.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 1,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61M for 25.54 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.