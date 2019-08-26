East Coast Asset Management Lowered Its Holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) as Market Valuation Rose; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Raised Silicom LTD (SILC) Holding by $1.64 Million; Stock Price Rose

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $72.23. About 3.91 million shares traded or 17.98% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Silicom Ltd (SILC) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 43,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% . The institutional investor held 258,895 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.90M, up from 215,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Silicom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $29.75. About 34,484 shares traded or 13.51% up from the average. Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) has declined 18.31% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SILC News: 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. to Suspend Dividend Distributions to Increase Available Funds and Support Long-Term Growth; 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNIC Platforms; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 15/05/2018 – G2 Investment Partners Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Silicom; 13/03/2018 TOP 10 CLOUD PLAYER CANCELS NEW CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE ARCHITECTURE THAT USED SILICOM’S 100-GIGABIT-SWITCH-FABRIC-ON-A-NIC DUE TO INTERNAL REASONS; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Silicom; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Expects Large VCPE Wins From Major Telcos: Suspends Dividend To Support Long-Term Growth & Working Capital Needs; 03/04/2018 – Silicom’s First Quarter 2018 Results Release Scheduled for April 30, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Silicom Sees 2Q Rev $27M-$28M

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 67,762 shares to 158,870 shares, valued at $7.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 34,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,955 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61 million for 25.80 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39M and $403.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 23,045 shares to 119,190 shares, valued at $16.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 299,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 577,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).