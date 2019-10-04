East Coast Asset Management Lifted Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Position by $4.24 Million; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shares Rose While Arvest Trust Company Decreased Holding

Arvest Trust Company decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company sold 5,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 216,662 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.64 million, down from 222,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $62.56. About 4.42 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 RESPONSE AT WEEK 16; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CFO ROBIN WASHINGTON SPEAKS ON CALL; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD’S 1Q YESCARTA REV. $40M, EST. 16.3M; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Net $1.54B; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-Infected With; 16/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 3%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 3%; 30/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls For 2nd Wk, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 10/05/2018 – BIOTOSCANA FARMA IN PACT WITH GILEAD TO MKT ANTI-INFECTIVES

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 31.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 9,257 shares as the company's stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 38,355 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.58 million, up from 29,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $5.98 during the last trading session, reaching $549.17. About 296,772 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39 million and $373.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 13,884 shares to 41,847 shares, valued at $5.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 22,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,080 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 5,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1,871 were reported by Gideon Cap Advsrs. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.17% or 44,952 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech reported 0.12% stake. 338 are owned by Cwm Limited Liability Com. Mariner Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 14,261 shares. Millennium Mgmt owns 13,076 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Provident Tru, Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,975 shares. Pitcairn Communications reported 0.4% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated accumulated 1,522 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Profund stated it has 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Vaughan Nelson Invest Management LP has invested 1.91% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Conning Inc reported 1,485 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP) by 56,017 shares to 948,185 shares, valued at $23.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18B for 9.09 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.