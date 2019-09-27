East Coast Asset Management Lifted Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stake by $4.24 Million; Stock Price Rose; Cibc Asset Management Boosted Holding in Suncor Energy New (SU)

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 290,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 15.13M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $472.09M, up from 14.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.69. About 2.38 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 31.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 9,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 38,355 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.58 million, up from 29,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $544.28. About 286,195 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc has invested 0.43% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Pub Sector Pension Board reported 10,654 shares. 38 are owned by Earnest Prns Ltd Co. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins Comm has 0.14% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Hartford Investment Mngmt stated it has 8,819 shares. Condor Cap Mgmt holds 3,272 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. 57 were reported by Tortoise Inv Ltd Llc. Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc has invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Saybrook Cap Nc stated it has 3.83% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Bessemer Group Inc has 0% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Legacy Prns Inc holds 710 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Rowland & Counsel Adv has invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Chartist Incorporated Ca stated it has 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Berkshire Money Management owns 1,576 shares. Peninsula Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 3.47% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39M and $373.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 27,575 shares to 21,585 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417 shares, and cut its stake in Ferrari N V.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 2.76M shares to 3.61 million shares, valued at $149.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 58,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,349 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

