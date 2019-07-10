East Coast Asset Management Lifted Its Moodys (MCO) Holding; Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Holder Kopp Investment Advisors Lowered Position

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology Inc. (IDTI) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 11,854 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 110,530 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, down from 122,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrms IDT ‘BB-‘ Rtng; Outlook Rvsd To Pos From Stble; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 08/03/2018 – IDT to Showcase its Latest Optical Communication Solutions at OFC 2018; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 09/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Video Transcoding Innovations at NAB 2018; 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 1,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,605 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.29 million, up from 126,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $200.61. About 126,144 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 24/05/2018 – Some U.S. states, cities face risks from trade wars -Moody’s; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Uob’s Usd Fixed And Floating Rate Senior Notes; 12/03/2018 – CINEMARK’S RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Dryden 59 Euro Clo 2017 B.V; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ratings Of 15 Spanish Sub-sovereigns; Outlooks Unchanged; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S SEES TANZANIA’S REAL GDP GROWTH AROUND 6.8% 2018-2019; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES SYMANTEC ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE FOLLOWING; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Halyard Health’s Cfr To B1; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Calls Naspers’ Stake Cut In China’s Tencent Credit Positive; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CCL INDUSTRIES’ Baa2 RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $252.21 million and $123.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 24,013 shares to 99,975 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Upland Software Inc. by 71,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Cap Mngmt Co LP reported 60,580 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Intll Gp Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Sei Invs Com invested 0% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Parnassus Invs Ca stated it has 0.12% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 369,100 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Element Cap Ltd Liability Com accumulated 66,817 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp reported 12,820 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0.01% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 612,048 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tci Wealth Inc has 0% invested in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 74 shares. Twin Incorporated invested 4.87% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). 3,289 were accumulated by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 0% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.01% or 21,395 shares.

