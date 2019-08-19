East Coast Asset Management Increases Holding in Fedex (FDX); Capital Advisors Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Decreased by $11.24 Million

Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 41.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 108,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 150,067 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.61 million, down from 258,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $119.63. About 1.60M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 2,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 12,647 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 9,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $157.79. About 264,158 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: SAPD Chief McManus confirms 2 packages found at the #Schertz FedEx facility in latest presser; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX RESPONDS TO INCIDENTS IN TEXAS; 20/03/2018 – Rochelle Metzger: #BREAKING: A device exploded early Tuesday at a FedEx ground distribution facility in Texas injuring one; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – HAS ACQUIRED P2P MAILING LIMITED, A PROVIDER OF WORLDWIDE E-COMMERCE TRANSPORTATION SOLUTIONS; 20/03/2018 – Global Edmonton: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019, WILL BE OPERATED BY FEDEX FREIGHT, ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD UNIT; 13/03/2018 – Curse of the shy : Former Saints RB Travforest Cadet has signed a 3yr deal with Fedex, sources said; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 25% TO 26% IN FISCAL 2019; 20/03/2018 – WFAA: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO: TARIFFS ARE COUNTER PRODUCTIVE TO ECONOMIC GROWTH

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burns J W And New York owns 71,609 shares. Moreno Evelyn V invested 2.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Citizens & Northern Corp stated it has 15,409 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Raymond James Svcs Advsr Incorporated reported 0.37% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa has 0.33% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The New York-based Park Avenue Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kanawha Capital Mgmt invested in 2.53% or 173,340 shares. Iowa Financial Bank invested in 2.58% or 53,991 shares. Sns Fin Limited Liability Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 43,993 shares. Violich Mngmt has invested 0.24% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 4.88% or 558,056 shares in its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 10,459 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 10,655 shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 3,463 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln reported 0.77% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 60,864 shares to 76,201 shares, valued at $7.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON) by 212,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspiriant Lc stated it has 0.04% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 24,829 are owned by Tru Co Of Vermont. Moreover, Sit Inv Assoc has 0.14% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Aperio Gp Limited Company reported 169,775 shares. Us State Bank De has 125,535 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Reilly Fin Ltd Company holds 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 667 shares. Montecito Bancorporation & Tru owns 0.28% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 4,992 shares. Holderness Invests Company owns 7,177 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 1,707 were reported by Hanson & Doremus Invest Management. Northern reported 2.90 million shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Lc has 1,368 shares. Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 9,370 shares. Moreover, Diversified Trust has 0.56% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 62,857 shares. Bridges Management Inc reported 1.33% stake.

