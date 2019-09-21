East Coast Asset Management Increased Its Stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by $4.24 Million; Palouse Capital Management Lowered Eaton Plc (ETN) Position by $2.21 Million; Stock Value Rose

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 31.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 9,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 38,355 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.58M, up from 29,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $550.54. About 754,971 shares traded or 51.07% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 26,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 51,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26M, down from 77,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $83.57. About 3.04 million shares traded or 25.56% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Trustmark Bank Department has 0.22% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Godsey And Gibb Assoc has 180,831 shares for 2.17% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 587,781 shares. Edgestream Ltd Partnership owns 3,735 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Enterprise Fincl Svcs stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Beacon Fincl Gp invested in 59,946 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 867,141 shares. Wedgewood Pa holds 4,120 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Advsr Asset Management Inc owns 0.04% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 26,081 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 44,281 shares. Azimuth Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Syntal Prns Limited Liability Company holds 2,609 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 10,583 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest invested in 23,205 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Company holds 1.71M shares.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $277.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 14,304 shares to 154,440 shares, valued at $14.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 26,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,209 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $643.22 million for 13.57 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ww Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 6,164 shares. Kcm Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Capital Investors holds 59,435 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc invested in 1,370 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 2,080 are owned by Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Co. 42,500 were reported by Pointstate Cap L P. Conning Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Ipswich Management Inc reported 476 shares stake. Marketfield Asset Management Ltd invested in 7,311 shares or 1.78% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv reported 1,150 shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company Nj holds 0.06% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 4,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.1% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Cordasco invested in 937 shares. Advisory Ser Incorporated has 0.04% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 439 shares. Huntington Savings Bank holds 0.1% or 13,540 shares in its portfolio.

