East Coast Asset Management Increased Heico New (HEI.A) Position; Ellington Residential Mortgage Reithares (EARN) Shorts Increased By 2.49%

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased Heico Corp New (HEI.A) stake by 1.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. East Coast Asset Management Llc acquired 3,655 shares as Heico Corp New (HEI.A)’s stock 0.00%. The East Coast Asset Management Llc holds 202,698 shares with $17.04 million value, up from 199,043 last quarter. Heico Corp New now has $16.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.23% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $107.11. About 96,607 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Ellington Residential Mortgage Reithares (NYSE:EARN) had an increase of 2.49% in short interest. EARN’s SI was 412,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.49% from 402,400 shares previously. With 52,700 avg volume, 8 days are for Ellington Residential Mortgage Reithares (NYSE:EARN)’s short sellers to cover EARN’s short positions. The SI to Ellington Residential Mortgage Reithares’s float is 4.47%. The stock decreased 3.67% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 68,188 shares traded or 39.51% up from the average. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) has risen 1.70% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EARN News: 24/05/2018 – Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Ellington Residential Mtg 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 20/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Key Energy Services, XOMA, Goldman Sachs BDC, Echo Global Logistics, Ellington R; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EARN); 14/03/2018 – Football Rumors: WR Bruce Ellington Re-Signs With Texans; 07/03/2018 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend for the First Quarter of 2018; 07/05/2018 – GUANGDONG ELLINGTON ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY 603328.SS SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER PLANS TO CUT UP TO 6.0 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY BETWEEN MAY 29 AND NOV 24; 03/05/2018 – ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE DECREASED TO $13.90 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, FROM $14.45 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares while 13 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 7.62 million shares or 2.10% less from 7.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) for 330,315 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 33,400 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0% in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) or 3,403 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 15,106 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN). Fmr holds 0% of its portfolio in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) for 529,000 shares. Tower Lc (Trc) owns 38 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 48,872 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) for 6,200 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN). Citigroup Inc reported 14,716 shares. Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0% in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN). Ares Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.06% or 79,263 shares in its portfolio. Regions Financial Corp invested in 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. The company has market cap of $130.91 million. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities , including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.