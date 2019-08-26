East Coast Asset Management Holds Position in Moodys (MCO); Gabelli Securities Has Cut Its A T & T (New) (T) Stake by $4.74 Million; Stock Value Rose

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in A T & T Inc (New) (T) by 75.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 152,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 50,700 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, down from 203,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in A T & T Inc (New) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.78. About 13.33 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 21/04/2018 – DJ AT&T Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (T); 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 26/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Buy AT&T-I think it’ll win the DOJ lawsuit; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: NEW PHONES FOR FIRST RESPONDERS COMING NEXT YEAR; 15/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial delayed two days; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2028, PRICED AT T PLUS 170 BASIS POINTS; 14/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Contract With Cohen Ended in December 2017

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 1,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 128,605 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.29M, up from 126,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $211.18. About 215,738 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 08/05/2018 – SNCF RESEAU OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes Of Ubsbb 2012-C3; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades To Aa2 And Affirms Vmig 1 Marbella Pointe, Marbella Cove And Cape Morris Cove Phase I And Ii, Loc-backed Revenue Bonds Series 2007 A & B; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 To Kingston Csd, Ny’s Gos; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS RATINGS OF CACI INT’L INCLUDING CFR OF Ba2, OU; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s downgrades debt ratings of Notting Hill Housing Trust to Baa1 and upgrades the debt rating of GenFinance Il Plc to Baa1 with stable outlooks, following the creation of Notting Hill Genesis; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Liquidity-Stress Indicator Down Again In Mid-April On Favorable Conditions For Us Spec-grade Companies; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Milwaukee Area Technical College District, Wi’s Go Notes; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS BELIEVE U.S. GROWTH WILL REMAIN RESILIENT; HOWEVER, RISING RATES TO PUT PRESSURE ON REFINANCING COSTS FOR HIGHLY LEVERAGES COS, HOUSEHOLDS; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Edgewell’s Cfr To Ba3; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Cap Management Ltd Co, a Maine-based fund reported 22 shares. California-based Mar Vista Invest Lc has invested 2.27% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Tru Of Vermont holds 1,234 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Smith Salley And Assocs accumulated 2,486 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Inc Ca, California-based fund reported 22,867 shares. 3,705 were accumulated by Btim Corp. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 35,528 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 78 shares. Sandler Cap Mgmt has invested 1.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). First Hawaiian Natl Bank reported 210 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 895,699 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 7,420 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments accumulated 76 shares. Daiwa Grp Incorporated stated it has 21,683 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30B and $777.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tkk Symphony Acquistion Cor by 208,580 shares to 332,580 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lf Cap Acquisition Corp Cl A by 108,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 447,993 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.25 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.