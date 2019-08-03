East Coast Asset Management Holding in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Lifted by $11.83 Million; Kellogg Co (K) Shareholder Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Lowered Position as Shares Declined

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 64.53 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 billion, down from 65.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $63.4. About 3.22M shares traded or 28.21% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – BY ACQUIRING 1/2 OF TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS, CO HAS A STAKE IN DUFIL, A LEADING MANUFACTURER & MARKETER OF PACKAGED FOODS IN NIGERIA, GHANA; 26/04/2018 – PRESCIENCE POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS PUBLISHED A REPORT EXPLAINING ITS SHORT POSITION ON KELLOGG COMPANY; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. DECLARES REGULAR DIV OF $0.54/SHR & REPORTS PLANS; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Earnings Guidance; 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Respo; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL END OPERATIONS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED NET SALES $3,401 MLN VS $3,248 MLN LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Drops First-Ever Record Made Of Cereal; 29/05/2018 – Michigan analysis makes the business case for racial equity in new report released by W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Altarum; 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Responsibility Report

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 1747.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 27,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 29,098 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.53M, up from 1,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $510.47. About 410,595 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 61,996 are owned by Tower Bridge. Cap Fund Management Sa invested in 0.01% or 19,755 shares. Mairs has 0% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 4,250 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 2.70 million shares. Barbara Oil Company accumulated 17,500 shares. Mirae Asset Invests invested in 0.01% or 18,257 shares. Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.85% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). National Insur Tx reported 36,620 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank has invested 0.05% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 2.10M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Pension Service holds 0.07% or 304,919 shares in its portfolio. 183,354 are held by Shell Asset Mngmt Company. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Cibc Bank & Trust Usa accumulated 10,386 shares. Bb&T holds 0.01% or 7,281 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 selling transactions for $67.22 million activity.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.