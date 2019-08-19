East Coast Asset Management Holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Has Trimmed by $1.68 Million; Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Stake in United States Lime & Minerals (USLM) Increased by $392,007

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals (USLM) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 5,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.74% . The institutional investor held 62,320 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81 million, up from 57,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in United States Lime & Minerals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $446.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $79.65. About 145 shares traded. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) has risen 0.51% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.51% the S&P500. Some Historical USLM News: 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals Sees Issues Including Competitive Pressures and New Trucking Regulations Affecting 201; 25/04/2018 – US Lime & Minerals 1Q EPS 76c; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals: Weather Conditions Hurt 1Q Construction Activity; 20/04/2018 – DJ United States Lime & Minerals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USLM); 12/03/2018 UNITED STATES LIME & MINERALS – ON MARCH 8 BOARD APPROVED AMENDMENT TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD TO 6 DIRECTORS, ELECTED RAY HARLIN AS DIRECTOR; 22/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for United States Lime & Minerals, MainSource Financial Group, Enviva Partners; 25/04/2018 – US Lime & Minerals 1Q Rev $35.3M; 27/03/2018 – United States Lime Market 2018-2025 – Supply, Demand, Market Value, Infrastructure and Competition – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals Encouraged by Improved Steel Demand in 1

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $73.17. About 1.39M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39 million and $403.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,663 shares to 12,647 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 1,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.56M for 26.13 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Gru holds 58,809 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 62,938 shares stake. Salem Mngmt Incorporated reported 12,450 shares. 50,376 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems. Barbara Oil, Illinois-based fund reported 20,000 shares. S&T National Bank & Trust Pa reported 31,283 shares. Epoch Ptnrs Inc invested 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 1.24M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Nbt Bank N A New York accumulated 30,279 shares. Canandaigua Bank & Trust Tru stated it has 18,341 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Lincoln Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 11,064 shares. Choate Inv Advisors has 0.06% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Barnett And Inc invested in 5,421 shares. Grisanti Cap Management reported 520 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 194,851 shares.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst Breaks Down Colgate’s Largest Acquisition Since 1995 – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Colgate Makes Its Largest Acquisition in Over 20 Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Strong Construction Demand Builds Another Solid Quarter for United States Lime & Minerals Inc. – The Motley Fool” on January 31, 2017, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “United States Lime & Minerals Reports First Quarter 2019 Results And Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – PRNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks that Broke 52-Week Highs Tuesday – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “United States Lime & Minerals Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.