East Coast Asset Management Holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Has Cut by $1.68 Million; Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Cut Its Stake in Danaher Del (DHR) by $348,480

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $73.6. About 420,380 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Del (DHR) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 2,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 81,125 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71 million, down from 83,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $139.67. About 327,315 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Investment Serv Of America holds 3.64% or 172,404 shares. Bourgeon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 4.33% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Boston Family Office Limited Com holds 0.77% or 54,125 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Comm Limited Liability Corp has 1,650 shares. Curbstone has 5,440 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.36% or 13,311 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 280 shares. Reilly Advisors Ltd holds 0.02% or 1,303 shares in its portfolio. Coastline Tru holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 13,900 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 4,676 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Roundview Capital Ltd Company accumulated 19,436 shares. Moreover, Diversified has 0.02% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Hudson Bay Mgmt Lp holds 0.54% or 318,887 shares. American Tx holds 1.1% or 158,750 shares in its portfolio. Patten & Patten Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 1,555 shares.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $374.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 15,059 shares to 25,446 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) As Strong As Its Balance Sheet Indicates? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned With Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) -5.5% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) ROE Of 7.7% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $348,800 activity.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.97 million for 30.36 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Investing In Individual Stocks Takes Incredible Patience, To State The Obvious – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.60 million for 26.29 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us National Bank & Trust De stated it has 772,803 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Management Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,406 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 0.25% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 37,673 shares. Yacktman Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 1.27M shares. Signaturefd Lc owns 8,746 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 5,042 were accumulated by Greatmark Invest Partners Inc. Franklin Res, a California-based fund reported 4.87M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Twin Tree Ltd Partnership reported 40,243 shares. Bp Public Ltd reported 90,000 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability stated it has 511 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership has 10.70M shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 10,029 shares.