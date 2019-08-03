East Coast Asset Management Holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Cut as Market Valuation Rose; Trigran Investments Has Boosted Model N (MODN) Holding by $972,434

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 3.44 million shares traded or 5.38% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Model N Inc (MODN) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 57,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.13% . The hedge fund held 2.03 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.68M, up from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Model N Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.03. About 187,011 shares traded. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 TOTAL GAAP REVENUES $152.0 MLN – $154.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Adj EPS 2c; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.07 – $0.05; 01/05/2018 – Model N Launches Digital Reinvention Lab; 08/05/2018 – Model N Appoints Jason Blessing As Chief Executive Officer; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 31/05/2018 – Model N Offers the “Align Plan,” a Customer Success Program to Drive Innovation; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Rev $152M-$154M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Model N Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MODN)

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.60M for 25.43 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39 million and $403.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 274 shares to 17,299 shares, valued at $20.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 23,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A).