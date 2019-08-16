East Coast Asset Management Has Upped Holding in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) as Market Valuation Rose; As Tableau Software (DATA) Stock Value Rose, Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Lowered Its Stake by $20.80 Million

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 28.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 163,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 408,477 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.99M, down from 572,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500.

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 1747.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 27,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 29,098 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.53M, up from 1,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $6.07 during the last trading session, reaching $520.2. About 415,738 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Sherwin-Williams, Stanley Black & Decker, and Harley-Davidson Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Confirms Settlement of Nearly 20-Year-Old California Lead Litigation – StreetInsider.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Jlb & Assoc invested in 6,507 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Fjarde Ap owns 25,139 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. The California-based Elm Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.72% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Burke Herbert National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.48% or 1,264 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, a Maryland-based fund reported 195,445 shares. Albert D Mason Inc owns 3,441 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Lc holds 2,109 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Badgley Phelps & Bell holds 0.43% or 16,346 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Central Commercial Bank Trust has 0.32% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 3,305 shares. Private Tru Co Na reported 0.82% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Moreover, Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,751 shares. Oz Lp invested in 595,512 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 17,207 shares. Glenmede Na invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset Mgmt accumulated 772 shares. Hsbc Public Lc owns 7,943 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Commercial Bank accumulated 20 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.1% or 3,760 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited has 0.02% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 5,701 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Cibc Asset, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,871 shares. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 11.65 million shares. Bokf Na holds 0.05% or 17,698 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 76,334 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Hmi Cap Ltd accumulated 19.64% or 1.31M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 12,585 shares. Swiss Natl Bank holds 238,725 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Nicholas Prtn LP has 0.31% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA).

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 148,000 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $96.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.