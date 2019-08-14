East Coast Asset Management Has Upped Heico New (HEI.A) Stake by $307,020 as Share Value Were Volatile; Telos Capital Management Cut Stake in At&T (T) by $460,691

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 38.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 14,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 23,770 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $745,000, down from 38,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 19.45M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/03/2018 – Adam Cormier Joins PAN Communications Leadership Team as Vice President, Client Relations; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner Doesn’t Need AT&T Deal to Succeed — Heard on the Street; 07/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: CBRE frontrunner to win leasing assignment for Icahn’s AT&T tower; 30/04/2018 – Recode Managing Editor Ed Lee answers AT&T-Time-Warner merger questions on #TooEmbarrassed: transcript; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting AT&T’s Operating Cash Flow by About $3 Billion; 17/05/2018 – AT&T and Aira Announce Global Agreement To Unlock IoT for Good; 19/04/2018 – Cradlepoint Invited to Participate in the AT&T Hackathon Focused on Public Safety; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Investment Plans Include Deployment of the FirstNet Network; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI.A) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 3,655 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 202,698 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.04M, up from 199,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $107.06. About 96,007 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.09 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 33,549 shares to 233,670 shares, valued at $9.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 30,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 2,082 shares. Shikiar Asset Mgmt accumulated 3.26% or 248,080 shares. Accredited Investors has 0.12% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fcg Advsr Limited Co holds 0.36% or 34,677 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Com invested 0.68% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 125,110 are held by Systematic Mngmt L P. Villere St Denis J And Commerce Lc has invested 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Paradigm Asset Management Com Llc reported 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Co Of Vermont has invested 0.99% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Liability Com invested in 48,864 shares. Cape Ann State Bank reported 1.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Asset Mgmt has invested 0.9% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fincl Consulate Incorporated holds 0.25% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 17,328 shares. Karp Cap, California-based fund reported 9,669 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 0.52% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

