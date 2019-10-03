East Coast Asset Management Has Trimmed Moodys (MCO) Holding by $4.18 Million; United Asset Strategies Has Trimmed Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Holding as Stock Value Declined

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 21,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 107,166 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.93M, down from 128,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $199.08. About 532,507 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 11/04/2018 – SOCIETE GENERALE RATINGS TO A1 FROM A2 BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS EXPECTS OVERALL POLICY CONTINUITY THROUGH THE IMPENDING POLITICAL TRANSITION TO SINGAPORE’S “FOURTH-GENERATION LEADERSHIP.”; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Santa Clara Usd, Ca’s 2018 Go Refunding Bonds; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS “THERE IS SIGNIFICANT POTENTIAL FOR FURTHER TRADE INTEGRATION IN AFRICA, WHICH THE AFCFTA COULD STIMULATE”; 23/05/2018 – REG-Moody’s Investors Service affirms the bank’s ratings; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Tata Chemicals’ Ba1 Cfr; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Argentina’s Debt Worrying, But There Are Some Positives: Moody’s — Market Talk; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Rating To Coty’s Bond Offering; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Public Sector Europe Assigns Baa1 Issuer And Debt Ratings To The Principado De Asturias (Spain); 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To South Carolina State Ports Authority’s $293 Million Revenue Bonds; Stable Outlook

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 51.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 50,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 47,011 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63 million, down from 97,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $56.51. About 1.04 million shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%; 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold TAP shares while 149 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 154.07 million shares or 2.41% less from 157.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 8,057 shares. Cwm Limited Liability has invested 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 7,237 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Invest Management Limited Liability Com owns 0.79% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 2.03 million shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 48,405 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability Com has 0.33% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 2.64 million shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc owns 22,800 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Twin Capital Management Incorporated reported 9,370 shares stake. Utd Asset Strategies Inc reported 0.6% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Citigroup owns 180,183 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 119 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.33% or 1.33M shares in its portfolio. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 11,229 shares. Altrinsic Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 493,808 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 88,720 shares.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $435.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 1,719 shares to 39,479 shares, valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 29,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Analysts await Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 20.11% or $0.37 from last year's $1.84 per share.

Analysts await Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 20.11% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.84 per share. TAP’s profit will be $318.37 million for 9.61 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Molson Coors Brewing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.29% negative EPS growth.

Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO)