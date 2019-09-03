East Coast Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position as Valuation Rose; Orinda Asset Management Has Lowered Its Independence Rlty Tr (IRT) Holding by $369,730 as Stock Value Rose

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $74.15. About 2.90M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (IRT) by 38.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 36,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.96% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $647,000, down from 96,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Independence Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 346,452 shares traded. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IRT) has risen 23.01% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.01% the S&P500. Some Historical IRT News: 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.17; 13/03/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Announces First Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 Core FFO 74c-79c/Share; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Independence Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRT); 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q Core FFO 18c/Share; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q Rev $45.6M; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q FFO 17c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.26 TO $0.31

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $607.95 million for 26.11 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39M and $403.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,508 shares to 19,995 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 299,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 577,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Analysts await Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.19 per share. IRT’s profit will be $17.16 million for 18.30 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Independence Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Become A ‘Passive’ Dividend Investor, 7.1% Yield With This REIT For The Long Run – Seeking Alpha” published on October 08, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Zooming in on NYSE:IRT’s 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Independence Realty Trust Announces Tax Treatment of Dividends in 2018 – Business Wire” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Independence Realty Trust: The Dividend Is Not Going To Grow And May Even Be Cut Soon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 90,400 shares to 210,000 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Net Lease Inc by 67,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold IRT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 75.35 million shares or 1.22% more from 74.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.