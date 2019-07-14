East Coast Asset Management Has Raised Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Position by $11.83 Million; Share Value Declined; Arlington Value Capital Holds Position in Autonation (AN)

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 1747.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 27,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,098 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.53M, up from 1,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $469.73. About 418,661 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 265,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.43 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.57M, up from 3.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.94. About 287,118 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 16.24% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0.32% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 304,743 shares. 1,000 are owned by Monetary Mgmt Gp Incorporated. Jump Trading Lc invested in 1,083 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Fruth accumulated 1,100 shares. Pointstate Lp invested 0.32% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Central Fincl Bank Tru Co reported 3,305 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Finemark Bancshares Tru invested in 0.04% or 1,609 shares. 31,000 were reported by Markel. Brinker Capital Incorporated holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 14,207 shares. 4,599 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company. Sequoia Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.15% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 510 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Co. Oppenheimer & Inc holds 0.11% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 9,288 shares. Moreover, Massachusetts Fincl Service Ma has 0.69% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Llc accumulated 0.35% or 6,777 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Commerce Limited stated it has 70,920 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 12,610 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Voloridge Investment Mgmt Lc owns 32,827 shares. Natixis accumulated 6,539 shares. 140 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc holds 122,061 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 97,981 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 12,585 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dupont Capital Corp stated it has 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Aqr Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Company accumulated 188,995 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners stated it has 16,995 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Numerixs Investment Technologies holds 0.01% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv invested in 0% or 4,417 shares.