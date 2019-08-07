East Coast Asset Management Has Lifted Apple (AAPL) Stake by $1.06 Million; Shares Rose; Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Cut Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) as Share Value Rose

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 5,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 125,543 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.85M, up from 119,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $947.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $198.78. About 27.90M shares traded or 1.35% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/05/2018 – GOOGL ADVANCED PROTECTION BACKS APPLE IOS DEVICES APPLICATIONS; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INTRODUCES NEW IPAD AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION – EXEC; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Apple said it sold 52.2 million iPhones in the quarter ended March, up from 51 million a year ago; 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award; 15/03/2018 – EU ANTITRUST AUTHORITIES TO DECIDE BY APRIL 23 WHETHER TO APPROVE APPLE’S AAPL.O ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY APP SHAZAM; 01/05/2018 – R.I.P., for real, iPhone X ‘super cycle’ Apple shipped 52 million iPhones last quarter, up 3 percent from the same time last year; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TO LET IPAD USERS CREATE DIGITAL BOOKS ON IPAD ITSELF; 01/05/2018 – Apple Also Expects to Continue to Net-Share-Settle Vesting Restricted Stk Units

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 1,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 38,967 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67M, down from 40,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $274.71. About 856,447 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 24/05/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY; 23/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc expected to post earnings of $2.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCE PACT; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Inv Council owns 0.05% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 8,600 shares. Financial Bank Of Hawaii holds 13,017 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Security Bancorporation Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 14,742 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 2.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Cap Inv Advsrs Lc stated it has 740 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company holds 575,153 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Alps Advsrs owns 6,798 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lawson Kroeker Invest Ne owns 20,245 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Lc reported 2.61% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Sequoia Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 1,770 shares. Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.47% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 8,468 shares. Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Lp has invested 0.74% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Sterneck Capital Mngmt Llc accumulated 3,200 shares. Park Avenue Secs Lc holds 7,562 shares. Pictet Bancshares has invested 2.9% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $789.30 million and $338.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 24,211 shares to 611,294 shares, valued at $11.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,757 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 23.85 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bristol John W & Incorporated New York invested 2.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Olstein Limited Partnership stated it has 23,500 shares. The California-based Fundx Inv Group Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sand Hill Glob Limited Com reported 50,527 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.62% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14.30 million shares. Opus Inv Mgmt has invested 0.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 15,963 shares. Ifrah Fincl Svcs holds 22,527 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Sol Mngmt Company stated it has 1.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Calamos Advsr Llc reported 1.95% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Evercore Wealth Limited Co accumulated 3.53% or 577,552 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.49% or 1.34 million shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Limited has invested 0.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Forte Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company Adv holds 90,923 shares.