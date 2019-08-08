East Coast Asset Management Has Decreased Stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by $1.68 Million; Veracyte (VCYT) Holder Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Trimmed Holding as Stock Rose

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $70.44. About 3.71M shares traded or 10.74% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) by 77.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 2.74M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 809,918 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.26M, down from 3.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $24.66. About 502,773 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 16/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces Launch of New Afirma Xpression Atlas at 2018 AACE Congress; 14/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Veracyte Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCYT); 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE INC – FINANCIAL AND OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/03/2018 Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte Raises 2018 View To Rev $83M-$86M From $81M-$83; 10/05/2018 – Veracyte to Launch New Afirma Xpression Atlas and Present Platform Performance Data at AACE 2018 Meeting; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte: New Study Shows Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE – LOXO ONCOLOGY WILL ACCESS VERACYTE’S NEW AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM AS PER DEAL; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold VCYT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 30.00 million shares or 8.65% more from 27.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 162,254 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.02% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 45,427 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 90 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 0% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 37,900 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited accumulated 0.03% or 58,500 shares. Driehaus Management Ltd Liability Com owns 121,600 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). The Minnesota-based First Light Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 2.51% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Legal And General Grp Plc stated it has 4,624 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.16% stake. Moreover, Tower Rech Capital Llc (Trc) has 0% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Affinity Inv Advsrs Ltd Com reported 0.19% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Bridgeway Mgmt holds 0% or 8,200 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.67 million activity. Anderson Bonnie H had sold 8,000 shares worth $145,364.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,786 shares. First Eagle Inv Management Ltd Llc holds 2.38% or 12.84 million shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 1.58 million shares. Estabrook Mgmt reported 0% stake. Boston Research Inc holds 56,351 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. Cordasco holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 900 shares. Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Jupiter Asset Management Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 5,618 shares. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora holds 0.04% or 1,474 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.06% or 2,887 shares. Cambridge Research Advisors invested in 0.06% or 87,486 shares. 994,300 are held by Int Investors. New York-based Qci Asset Mgmt Inc Ny has invested 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Burns J W Ny invested in 0.08% or 4,855 shares. Tompkins Financial has invested 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39M and $403.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 274 shares to 17,299 shares, valued at $20.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 3,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,698 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $621.55 million for 25.16 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.