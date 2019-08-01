East Coast Asset Management Has Decreased Holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by $1.68 Million as Share Value Rose; Nli International Has Decreased Its At&T (T) Holding as Valuation Rose

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $71.74. About 5.06 million shares traded or 56.44% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 30.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 133,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 297,360 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33 million, down from 430,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.05. About 39.08M shares traded or 38.73% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/03/2018 – Moments ago: Time Warner CEO Bewkes talks with CNBC on the way into the first day of the trial over its merger with AT&T, says the companies are aiming to give consumers better programming at lower prices; 13/03/2018 – AT&T `NO BLACK-OUT’ OFFER CAN BE INTRODUCED AT MERGER TRIAL; 29/03/2018 – AT&T IS SAID TO DEVELOP NETWORKING SWITCH: INFORMATION; 04/05/2018 – HTC 2498.TW SAYS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT T$2.10 BLN IN APRIL, T$10.89 BLN IN JAN-APRIL; 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T to Release RFP for Second Carrier-Integrated MCPTT Offering; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Sought Info on Antitrust, FCC Regulations, Tax Issues — Internal Memo; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH PREMIUM STREAMING EXPERIENCE THAT WILL COMPETE WITH TRADITIONAL LINEAR TV PRODUCTS FOR IN-HOME USE; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 18/05/2018 – Iconic LGBTQ Athletes and Figures Explore the Ongoing Challenges Faced in Sports in AT&T AUDIENCE Network’s “Alone In The Game”; 21/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ACER SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT T$237.3 BLN

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.06 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3,580 shares to 33,747 shares, valued at $11.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 5G Stocks to Watch After Sprint/T-Mobile Approval – Investorplace.com” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Retire Rich: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Set and Forget – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Ignore The Noise – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 High-Yield Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39 million and $403.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,183 shares to 171,673 shares, valued at $34.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 3,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Colgate-Palmolive – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive: Buying Some Skin Care Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.60 million for 25.62 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.