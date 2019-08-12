East Coast Asset Management Has Decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stake By $1.68 Million; Shorts at Smart Sand (SND) Lowered By 5.78%

Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) had a decrease of 5.78% in short interest. SND’s SI was 4.10 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.78% from 4.35M shares previously. With 260,800 avg volume, 16 days are for Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND)’s short sellers to cover SND’s short positions. The SI to Smart Sand Inc’s float is 18.51%. The stock increased 7.93% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $2.45. About 426,172 shares traded or 48.51% up from the average. Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) has declined 58.55% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.55% the S&P500. Some Historical SND News: 20/03/2018 – Smart Sand, Inc. Announces New Multi-Year Take-or-Pay Contract; 10/05/2018 – Smart Sand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – SMART SAND INC – ALVIN HERMAN AND ERIN HERMAN WILL CONTINUE TO WORK WITH SMART SAND AFTER DEAL CLOSING; 15/05/2018 – Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Buys 2% Position in Smart Sand; 15/03/2018 – SMART SAND 4Q EPS 27C, EST. 15C; 10/05/2018 – Smart Sand 1Q EPS 2c; 15/03/2018 – Smart Sand 4Q Rev $43M; 15/03/2018 – Smart Sand 4Q EPS 27c; 10/05/2018 – Smart Sand 1Q Rev $42.6M; 09/05/2018 – SMART SAND INC – SMART SAND WILL ACQUIRE QUICKTHREE’S CURRENT PRODUCTION FACILITIES AND INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) stake by 41.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. East Coast Asset Management Llc analyzed 24,692 shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)'s stock rose 0.63%. The East Coast Asset Management Llc holds 34,443 shares with $2.36 million value, down from 59,135 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co now has $60.70B valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $70.74. About 2.20 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Smart Sand, Inc. engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing activities in the gas and oil industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $101.23 million. The firm sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies. It has a 3.79 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 321 million tons of proven recoverable sand reserves.

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 17 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Hold” rating by Macquarie Research given on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, July 29 with “Buy”. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $7000 target in Monday, April 29 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 29. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, June 18. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, July 15. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 29. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 942,674 shares. Dillon & Assoc holds 117,451 shares. Pittenger And Anderson accumulated 1,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 32,165 shares. Massachusetts Fin Company Ma owns 0.95% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 32.98 million shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.04% or 39,000 shares. First Bancshares has 0.29% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Guernsey-based Bluecrest Capital Management has invested 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Blume Mgmt Inc holds 0.64% or 17,817 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0.55% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 28,080 shares. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.21% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). First Corporation In holds 0.2% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 3,882 shares. Nordea Management reported 956,612 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 13,194 shares. Cullinan Assoc reported 142,629 shares.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.60M for 25.26 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.