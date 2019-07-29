East Coast Asset Management Has Decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding by $1.68 Million; Stock Value Rose; North Star Investment Management Lowered Its Advanced Micro Devices Com (AMD) Holding by $625,000

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc Com (AMD) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, down from 126,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $33.1. About 24.76 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 125.51% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 121.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 27/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers tightening grip on China ties to Corporate America; 17/05/2018 – Adverum Biotechnologies Presents Additional Long-term Preclinical Data on ADVM-022 in Wet AMD at ASGCT 21st Annual Meeting; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Advanced Micro Devices To ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – Chinese Crypto Mining Hardware Putting AMD, Nvidia Under Threat; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – MACUNEOS WAS SHOWN TO SIGNIFICANTLY SLOW LOSS OF VISUAL FUNCTION IN PRECLINICAL MODEL OF DRY AMD; 05/04/2018 – The analyst also said Intel’s advantage in the processor space has “degraded” with competitor Advanced Micro Devices catching up; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 05/03/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices: Nicholas M. Donofrio to Retire From Board, Not Stand for Re-election; 23/04/2018 – AMD to Host Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 30/04/2018 – Delaware Healthcare Adds AMD, Cuts Incyte

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $75.01. About 1.57 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Advisors reported 0.45% stake. City stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 6,551 were accumulated by Kingfisher Lc. Rhumbline Advisers reported 1.62M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has invested 0.25% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab owns 706,381 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation has 0.1% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 50,184 shares. Forte Capital Limited Liability Com Adv owns 0.34% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 13,621 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 6,455 shares in its portfolio. Ledyard Bankshares reported 10,768 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Cls Lc reported 19,397 shares. 19.78M are owned by Bank Of Ny Mellon. Boston Ltd Llc reported 186,314 shares. Cannell Peter B stated it has 0.89% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Korea Inv accumulated 717,500 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity.

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39 million and $403.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 299,240 shares to 577,780 shares, valued at $8.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 3,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $601.01M for 26.79 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (NYSE:ENB) by 33,200 shares to 35,403 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Speedway Motorsports Inc (NYSE:TRK) by 24,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Analysts await Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.12 per share. AMD’s profit will be $54.08M for 165.50 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $818.99 million activity. 50,000 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares with value of $1.14M were sold by Su Lisa T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.09% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 176,834 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.07% or 199,025 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Bancorp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 788 shares. Salem Investment Counselors reported 13,780 shares. Trust Advsr owns 19,455 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg accumulated 445 shares. Parametric Port Assocs reported 2.03 million shares. Alpine Woods Cap owns 30,500 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.18% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 238,200 shares. Toth Financial Advisory holds 0.03% or 4,750 shares in its portfolio. Aviance Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 8,218 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 0.12% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 811,084 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Lc has 12,113 shares. Walleye Trading Lc accumulated 234,335 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank invested in 0.02% or 587,234 shares.