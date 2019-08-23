East Coast Asset Management Has Cut Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stake as Valuation Rose; Orrstown Financial Services Has Increased Its Brown & Brown (BRO) Position by $627,183; Shares Rose

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) by 2637.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 21,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% . The institutional investor held 22,447 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $35.85. About 229,882 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 22.17% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q EPS 32c; 14/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Automotive Development Group, LLC; 19/03/2018 Fitch Publishes Unrated Issuer Report on Brown & Brown, Inc; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Rev $501.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brown & Brown Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRO); 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown: Servco Pacific Transaction Expected to Close in June 2018; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Net $90.8M; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Revenues of $501.5 Million, an Increase of 7.8%; Diluted Net Income per Share of $0.32;; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q REV. $501.5M, EST. $492.9M

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $73.07. About 1.11 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 3,496 shares to 1,302 shares, valued at $271,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 5,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,582 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Financial Services Groupcom (NYSE:PNC).

More notable recent Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 Earnings Outlook For Brown & Brown – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of July 26 – GuruFocus.com” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since July 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $179,806 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold BRO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 193.20 million shares or 3.24% less from 199.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Earnest Prtn Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 26 shares. Spectrum Management Group reported 800 shares. Destination Wealth Management reported 354 shares stake. Dean Inv Associate Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.12% or 27,919 shares. Fmr Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Clarkston Cap Ltd Liability holds 4.79% or 4.90 million shares. Asset reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Trustmark Bankshares Tru Department reported 0.01% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 43,421 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Financial Advisors stated it has 30,182 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 0% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Southeast Asset reported 58,976 shares. Prudential Public Limited invested in 17,500 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,865 are owned by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Ltd Company.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.60 million for 26.10 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst Breaks Down Colgate’s Largest Acquisition Since 1995 – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Higher pricing lifts Colgate-Palmolive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Colgate-Palmolive – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Limited Co holds 0.24% or 90,000 shares. Cibc invested in 723,026 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 4,555 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 37,673 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund owns 4,104 shares. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora has 0.04% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 1,474 shares. 1,200 were accumulated by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Limited holds 277,629 shares. Zacks Invest Mngmt holds 101,510 shares. 10,834 were accumulated by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Ma. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Park Natl Corporation Oh accumulated 58,510 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 4.42M shares. Wetherby Asset holds 0.14% or 16,936 shares in its portfolio. A D Beadell Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 0.56% or 9,220 shares.

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39M and $403.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 274 shares to 17,299 shares, valued at $20.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A).