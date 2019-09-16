East Coast Asset Management Has Cut Holding in Heico New (HEI.A) by $705,447 as Market Value Were Volatile; Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 3,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 88,237 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.76 million, up from 84,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $73.73. About 18.95M shares traded or 76.33% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Forget Oil. Exxon’s Profit Can’t Even Keep Pace on Chemicals; 24/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Defends Plan, Petrobras Sinks on Strike: Energy Wrap; 09/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH TO BUY EXXONMOBIL’S AUGUSTA OIL REFINERY IN ITALY – CEO TELLS LES ECHOS; 14/03/2018 – Oil companies temper Iraq’s dreams of production expansion; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads oil majors in bids for Brazil’s offshore reserves; 24/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH CEO SAYS WOULD DE DELIGHTED IF IT CAN AGREE WITH EXXON MOBIL ON SHALE GAS COOPERATION ”AND MORE”; 30/05/2018 – Exxon has long denied the charges; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL RESUMES LNG PRODUCTION IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 27/04/2018 – Pump the Permian: Exxon’s Quick-Fire Attempt to Stop the Drop

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI.A) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 6,849 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 195,849 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.25M, down from 202,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $100.13. About 724,629 shares traded or 73.14% up from the average. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $496.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,457 shares to 36,406 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 110,419 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Wedge Cap L Lp Nc has 222,696 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd reported 0.28% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Keystone Fincl Planning has 86,365 shares. 68,956 are held by Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding has 0.24% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 389,717 shares. Smith Chas P Assocs Pa Cpas stated it has 3.39% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Private Capital Inc reported 17,608 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt invested in 66,813 shares. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Incorporated owns 0.14% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 6,443 shares. The Virginia-based Kanawha Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.67% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Peak Asset Mngmt Lc owns 14,077 shares. Willis Counsel reported 367,067 shares or 1.9% of all its holdings. Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 2.22% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 379,029 shares. Birch Hill Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.68% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

