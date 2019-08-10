East Coast Asset Management Has Cut Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position as Market Value Rose; Md Sass Investors Services Position in Gildan Activewear (GIL) Decreased by $5.11 Million

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $71.52. About 2.42M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 15.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 146,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 790,348 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.43M, down from 936,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.39. About 207,158 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $627.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 115,750 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $24.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 106,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 558,674 shares, and has risen its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $611.43 million for 25.54 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39M and $403.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 1,741 shares to 128,605 shares, valued at $23.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 274 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

