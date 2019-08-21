East Coast Asset Management Has Cut By $1.68 Million Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding; Huber Capital Management Upped By $2.35 Million Its Golar Lng Partners LP (GMLP) Position

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) stake by 41.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)’s stock rose 0.63%. The East Coast Asset Management Llc holds 34,443 shares with $2.36 million value, down from 59,135 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co now has $62.39B valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $72.71. About 1.20M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Huber Capital Management Llc increased Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP) stake by 9.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Huber Capital Management Llc acquired 195,522 shares as Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP)’s stock declined 7.14%. The Huber Capital Management Llc holds 2.36M shares with $30.42M value, up from 2.16 million last quarter. Golar Lng Partners Lp now has $717.07M valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 109,129 shares traded. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 27.42% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 27/04/2018 – Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 27/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $74.2M, EST. $81.2M

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Colgate-Palmolive – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Higher pricing lifts Colgate-Palmolive – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased Alphabet Inc stake by 274 shares to 17,299 valued at $20.30 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) stake by 27,523 shares and now owns 29,098 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newfocus Financial Gp Ltd Com stated it has 20,936 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 2,598 shares. Hendley stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 14,588 are owned by Badgley Phelps And Bell. American Intll Gp Inc has invested 0.1% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 177,184 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Element Capital Management Limited Liability Com reported 3,911 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price reported 92,878 shares. Shelton reported 0.15% stake. Conning owns 19,560 shares. Gyroscope Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd Company reported 5,055 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 0.34% or 11,000 shares. Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 3,209 shares. 20,342 were reported by Somerset Tru. Hengehold Capital Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 3,331 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $8200 highest and $62 lowest target. $75.63’s average target is 4.02% above currents $72.71 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 17 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Monday, April 29. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Hold” rating by Macquarie Research on Monday, February 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 29 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Tuesday, June 11 with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 29 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 18 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 29 with “Market Perform”. Morgan Stanley maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Monday, July 15. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7200 target.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61M for 25.97 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.