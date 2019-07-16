East Coast Asset Management Has Boosted Stake in Moodys (MCO); Voya Investment Management Increased Autozone (AZO) Position by $7.02 Million as Stock Price Rose

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 6,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,705 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.87M, up from 82,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $13.67 during the last trading session, reaching $1178.38. About 120,779 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 1,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,605 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.29M, up from 126,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $205. About 387,194 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades The Municipality Of Zitacuaro To B2/Ba2.Mx From B1/Baa2.Mx; The Outlook Remains Negative; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 To Men’s Wearhouse’s Proposed Secured Credit Facility; Upgrades Cfr To Ba3; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms P-1 On Hillsborough County, Fl’s Capital Improvement Program Cp Notes, Series A, Series B (AMT) And Series C (Taxable); 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades The Sage College, Ny To Caa1; Outlook Negative; 26/03/2018 – ATLANTIC CITY, NJ OUTLOOK POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Places On Review For Upgrade Three Tranches From The Edvestinu Private Education Loan Issue No. 1, Llc Securitization; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 To The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory, Inc., Ma’s Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Baa1 On Nomura America Finance, Llc’s Mtns; 02/04/2018 – CROWN CASTLE RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Highland Hospital’s (NY) A2; Stable Outlook

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “AutoZone’s Solid Q3 Results, Strong Hub Strategy Keep UBS Bullish – Benzinga” on May 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AutoZone Vendor Summit Celebrates and Honors Top-Performing Vendors – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AutoZone Is A Pretty Good ‘Sit And Do Nothing’ Stock – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trade of the Day: Autozone Stock Is Signalling a Classic Sell Signal – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 3.9%; EPS Increases 19.2% to $15.99 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $44.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unit Corp (NYSE:UNT) by 86,766 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $19.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 220,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29M shares, and cut its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 14,200 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. The West Virginia-based City Hldgs has invested 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Dc invested in 335 shares or 0.03% of the stock. D E Shaw & Comm reported 0.07% stake. Scotia Capital stated it has 626 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 19,435 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp reported 0.1% stake. Fincl Services Corp reported 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Cibc Markets Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 4,161 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc has 432 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 4,805 are owned by Telemus Cap Limited Liability. First Tru Advsr Lp holds 24,953 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Virtu Lc stated it has 0.1% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Ajo Lp has 13,602 shares. Ledyard Natl Bank accumulated 200 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Finance invested in 0.05% or 159,340 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Company holds 22,207 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 145,416 shares. Moody Bancorp Tru Division invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Conning Inc holds 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 2,713 shares. Intl Sarl holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 30,150 shares. Korea Corp has invested 0.06% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Redmond Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.4% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 32,862 shares. Addenda Incorporated accumulated 10,893 shares. Florida-based Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.15% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Commerce Financial Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Keybank Association Oh accumulated 0.02% or 19,747 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Corporation invested in 4,272 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Blue Financial Cap Inc invested in 4,132 shares or 0.39% of the stock.