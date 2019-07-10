East Coast Asset Management Decreased Position in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) as Valuation Rose; As Buenaventura (BVN) Stock Value Declined, Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Lifted Stake

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $73.11. About 3.84M shares traded or 19.39% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Buenaventura (BVN) by 14.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 162,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.64 million, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Buenaventura for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.3. About 1.24M shares traded or 11.57% up from the average. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST $758 PER GOLD OUNCE; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice Pres of Ops; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN RULES OUT STREAMING DEALS; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA EXPECTS TO KEEP LOWERING DEBT RATIO: CHAIRMAN; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA COULD SELL BONDS BUT WOULD BE PROJECT SPECIFIC; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN SAYS YANACOCHA WILL BECOME COPPER MINE; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $173.7M; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA `ALWAYS ALERT TO OPPORTUNITIES’ OUTSIDE PERU; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q REV. $316.9M; 26/04/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura says first-quarter net profit slid 60 pct

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39M and $403.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,183 shares to 171,673 shares, valued at $34.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 23,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,190 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Service stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 10,198 are owned by Hourglass Limited Com. 77,769 were reported by Tdam Usa Inc. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 1.62M shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 394,015 shares. Cohen Capital Management has invested 0.33% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Illinois-based North Star Invest Mngmt Corp has invested 0.14% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). First Mercantile stated it has 41,520 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 1.42% or 246,885 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Liability Company reported 1.35 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 366,304 shares. Godshalk Welsh Mgmt reported 0.64% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Tokio Marine Asset Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 9,612 shares. Boys Arnold owns 12,462 shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13 million for 25.39 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity.

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32B and $470.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yandex Nv (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 55,900 shares to 3.18M shares, valued at $108.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.