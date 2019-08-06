East Coast Asset Management Decreased Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position by $1.68 Million; Lapides Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Angiodynamics (ANGO) as Share Value Rose

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Angiodynamics Inc. (ANGO) by 58.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 36,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 25,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 61,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Angiodynamics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $734.36M market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $19.7. About 92,247 shares traded. AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has declined 3.37% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGO News: 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC – SEES 2018 ADJ EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70 TO $0.74; 10/04/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q EPS 37c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in AngioDynamics; 21/04/2018 – DJ AngioDynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANGO); 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC ANGO.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $345 MLN TO $350 MLN; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS 3Q REV. $83.9M, EST. $84.8M; 04/04/2018 – AngioDynamics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q Adj EPS 25c; 21/03/2018 AngioDynamics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $69.32. About 1.18 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 31,713 shares to 431,500 shares, valued at $9.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 86,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH).

Analysts await AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.16 per share. ANGO’s profit will be $1.49 million for 123.13 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by AngioDynamics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold ANGO shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 36.11 million shares or 1.86% less from 36.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 50,622 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 495,946 were accumulated by Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp. 1,074 are owned by Federated Invsts Pa. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 28,386 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 133,670 are held by Morgan Stanley. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 3,906 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com reported 0.31% stake. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 84,270 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt holds 357,852 shares. 25,100 were accumulated by Lapides Asset Mgmt Limited. Tci Wealth Incorporated reported 52 shares. Nordea Invest Management, a Sweden-based fund reported 223,771 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr reported 9,318 shares. Texas Yale Corporation accumulated 60,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell & has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Homrich Berg, Georgia-based fund reported 17,346 shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 0.12% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 147,500 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Glovista Llc holds 0.22% or 10,050 shares in its portfolio. Manikay Ptnrs Limited owns 600,000 shares. Blue Chip Prtnrs stated it has 1,531 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2.29M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na owns 1.12 million shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Granite Investment Partners Limited Liability Com owns 14,916 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd owns 66,651 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. 9,515 are owned by Thomasville Bank. Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 177,184 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jnba Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 136 shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $601.11 million for 24.76 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.