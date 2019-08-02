East Coast Asset Management Decreased Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position by $1.68 Million as Share Price Rose; Us Bancorp De Holding in Clorox Co (CLX) Decreased by $740,960

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Clorox Co (CLX) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 4,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 162,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.01M, down from 166,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Clorox Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $6.46 during the last trading session, reaching $156.14. About 2.59 million shares traded or 165.77% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 08/05/2018 – Prebiotics and Probiotics Team Up in Renew Life’s First Organic Supplement; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Clorox’s $500M Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expect Nutranext Acquisition to Close in Fiscal 4Q ending June 3; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute 4Q EPS by 7-11 Cent; 12/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Dietary Supplement Company for $700M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Clorox Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLX); 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Clorox To Buy Nutranext For $700 Million — MarketWatch

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $71.26. About 4.29M shares traded or 32.19% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.63 million activity.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Shares Etf (GLD) by 58,483 shares to 337,321 shares, valued at $41.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2020 Term E by 191,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 964,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard Ptnrs stated it has 3,881 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd owns 877,300 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 5 shares. Personal Advisors stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Pinnacle Assoc Limited stated it has 24,344 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & Com, a New York-based fund reported 694,237 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 5,105 shares. 2,717 are held by Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Co. Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 0.12% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). 989,434 were reported by Legal General Group Pcl. Nordea Management Ab invested 0% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Sequoia Finance Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 3,800 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0.02% or 359,342 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Baxter Bros invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39M and $403.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 274 shares to 17,299 shares, valued at $20.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61M for 25.45 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.