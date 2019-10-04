East Coast Asset Management Decreased Heico New (HEI.A) Holding as Market Valuation Were Volatile; Moreno Evelyn V Has Increased Its Position in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) by $320,275

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI.A) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 6,849 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 195,849 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.25 million, down from 202,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $94.96. About 15,004 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 2,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 63,680 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.35M, up from 60,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $116.05. About 342,527 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025

More notable recent HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Niche Aerospace Manufacturer Heico Surpasses Earnings Estimates Again – Motley Fool” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Aerospace and Defense Companies to Consider Following Saudi Oil Attack – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HEICO down ~7% despite Q3 earnings beat driven by 2019 acquisitions – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Announcing: HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Stock Soared An Exciting 384% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “HEICO Corp. (HEI) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Moreno Evelyn V, which manages about $328.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2,854 shares to 47,784 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,053 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waste Management: Don’t Waste The Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Ballentine Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 20,272 were accumulated by Reilly Finance Advisors Ltd. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa has 0.18% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 15,327 shares. Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.14% or 106,049 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0.29% or 360,054 shares. Charter Com invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Paragon Capital, a Kansas-based fund reported 100 shares. Beck Cap Management Lc reported 3,240 shares. 32,078 are owned by Lvm Capital Mi. Cambridge Advsrs stated it has 0.12% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Blair William And Il owns 27,249 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation, a Maryland-based fund reported 11,883 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.15% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Victory Capital Management owns 92,372 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Lc reported 2,413 shares stake.