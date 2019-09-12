East Coast Asset Management Decreased By $5.69 Million Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position; Central Pacific Financial (CPF)’s Sentiment Is 0.76

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 12.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 3,004 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The East Coast Asset Management Llc holds 20,202 shares with $38.26M value, down from 23,206 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $913.15B valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $20.56 during the last trading session, reaching $1843.55. About 2.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Parks Associates: Approximately 40% of Consumers Planning to Purchase a Smart Home Device Find Interoperability With Either Amazon Echo or Google Home Important; 14/03/2018 – Ayla Networks COO to Speak at IoT Asia on Business Models and Ecosystems; 18/03/2018 – FedEx Follows Amazon Into the Robotic Future; 14/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Former Apple Employees Reflect on Siris Squandered Lead Over Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (Joe; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Checking-Account Threat Puts Regional Banks on Defensive; 02/05/2018 – Amazon has offered to purchase a 60 percent stake in Flipkart; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb snags top Amazon executive in charge of Prime business; 19/04/2018 – Bezos and Amazon, having already destroyed so much, may finally kill off Powerpoint; 25/04/2018 – KJRH-TV Tulsa: Source: Tulsa in talks with Amazon for fulfillment center; 12/03/2018 – The Wolff Company Unveils Revolutionary Smart Home Technology at New Annadel Apartments in Santa Rosa, California

Central Pacific Financial Corp (CPF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.36, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 52 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 68 sold and trimmed stakes in Central Pacific Financial Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 25.28 million shares, down from 25.85 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Central Pacific Financial Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 53 Increased: 35 New Position: 17.

Among 9 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $260000 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2238.50’s average target is 21.42% above currents $1843.55 stock price. Amazon.com had 15 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 3 by RBC Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, March 15 to “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2100 target in Monday, March 18 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Thursday, March 21. Bank of America maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $2100 target.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 100.19 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sabal Trust Company invested in 156 shares. Telos Capital Mngmt holds 2,152 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement has 3.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Griffin Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 4,172 shares. Blue Edge Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,364 shares. Naples Advsrs Limited holds 1,079 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 2.38% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Town And Country Bancorp And Dba First Bankers holds 190 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. The Florida-based Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jefferies Grp Lc holds 2,925 shares. Markel reported 94,707 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Lc stated it has 16,062 shares. Farmers Commercial Bank holds 0.14% or 144 shares in its portfolio. Boltwood Management has 362 shares. Goodman reported 3.68% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Prospector Partners Llc holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Central Pacific Financial Corp. for 284,800 shares. Granite Investment Partners Llc owns 462,525 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Auxier Asset Management has 0.63% invested in the company for 104,847 shares. The Connecticut-based Matarin Capital Management Llc has invested 0.6% in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 761,175 shares.

Analysts await Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. CPF’s profit will be $14.28M for 14.51 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Central Pacific Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.38% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 145,048 shares traded or 12.18% up from the average. Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) has risen 6.16% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.16% the S&P500.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding firm for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking services and products to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company has market cap of $828.72 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It has a 13.88 P/E ratio. It offers various deposit services and products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.