East Coast Asset Management Cut Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding by $1.68 Million; Valuation Rose; As Equinix (Reit) (EQIX) Stock Price Rose, Capital International Sarl Lifted Stake

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (EQIX) by 88.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,255 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, up from 3,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Equinix Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $506.08. About 235,645 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $72.3. About 3.44 million shares traded or 8.44% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH

