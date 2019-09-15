East Coast Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM); Davis Capital Partners Stake in Timberland Bancorp (TSBK) Has Raised by $1.05 Million as Shares Declined

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 23.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 83,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 441,865 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.11M, up from 358,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 1.10 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 02/04/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Completes Annual Filings; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys Into Macquarie Infrastructure; 06/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Monthly Distribution Declaration; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.30; 03/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield’s GrafTech seeking to raise more than $800-million in IPO; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 20/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 30/05/2018 – India’s RCom plans $2.68 bln asset sale to Jio, Brookfield in next few weeks; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 15/04/2018 – IFN SAYS MET W/ BROOKFIELD AND IT HAS NO TAKEOVER INTENTION

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp Inc (TSBK) by 72.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 36,320 shares as the company's stock declined 9.21% . The hedge fund held 86,320 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Timberland Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.13M market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 2,303 shares traded. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) has declined 25.45% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.45% the S&P500.

More notable recent Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Timberland Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Acquisition of South Sound Bank – GlobeNewswire" on October 01, 2018

Davis Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $314.70M and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 362,753 shares to 137,247 shares, valued at $12.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 5 investors sold TSBK shares while 11 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 4.31 million shares or 5.93% more from 4.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Company owns 9,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 67,618 are owned by Bridgeway Management Inc. Martingale Asset Lp owns 42,514 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 1,198 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Next Gp Inc accumulated 0% or 308 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 27,843 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 14,146 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 52,866 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) for 1,375 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon reported 47,936 shares. Westport Asset Incorporated reported 1.9% in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) for 599,210 shares. James Investment Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK). Cutler Capital Management Lc has 218,971 shares for 2.64% of their portfolio.