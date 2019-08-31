Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)

Both Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy Inc. 6 1.30 N/A 0.70 6.29 Pioneer Natural Resources Company 144 2.18 N/A 6.71 20.56

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Earthstone Energy Inc. and Pioneer Natural Resources Company. Pioneer Natural Resources Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Earthstone Energy Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Earthstone Energy Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.1% Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0.00% 9.6% 6.4%

Volatility & Risk

Earthstone Energy Inc. is 80.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.8. From a competition point of view, Pioneer Natural Resources Company has a 1.08 beta which is 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Earthstone Energy Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Pioneer Natural Resources Company has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Earthstone Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Earthstone Energy Inc. and Pioneer Natural Resources Company Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthstone Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the average target price of Pioneer Natural Resources Company is $178.8, which is potential 44.87% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Earthstone Energy Inc. and Pioneer Natural Resources Company are owned by institutional investors at 47.5% and 90.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5% of Earthstone Energy Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Earthstone Energy Inc. -6.81% -29.35% -30.37% -29.7% -54.61% -3.1% Pioneer Natural Resources Company -1.15% -8.75% -12.62% -2.45% -27.83% 4.96%

For the past year Earthstone Energy Inc. has -3.1% weaker performance while Pioneer Natural Resources Company has 4.96% stronger performance.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors Pioneer Natural Resources Company beats Earthstone Energy Inc.

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 37 million Bbls of oil, 10 million Bbls of NGLs, and 136 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in eight gas processing plants and nine treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.