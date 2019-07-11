Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) and Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy Inc. 6 2.66 N/A 0.70 10.86 Penn Virginia Corporation 45 1.03 N/A 14.67 2.61

In table 1 we can see Earthstone Energy Inc. and Penn Virginia Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Penn Virginia Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Earthstone Energy Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Earthstone Energy Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Earthstone Energy Inc. and Penn Virginia Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.1% Penn Virginia Corporation 0.00% 4.6% 1.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Earthstone Energy Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Penn Virginia Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Penn Virginia Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Earthstone Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Earthstone Energy Inc. and Penn Virginia Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthstone Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Penn Virginia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Penn Virginia Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $70 consensus target price and a 130.04% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earthstone Energy Inc. and Penn Virginia Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 43.7% and 99.5%. 5.2% are Earthstone Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 12.2% of Penn Virginia Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Earthstone Energy Inc. 9.57% 3.56% 24.34% -4.55% -18.71% 67.26% Penn Virginia Corporation -11.24% -8.37% -29.78% -40.97% -37.9% -29.3%

For the past year Earthstone Energy Inc. had bullish trend while Penn Virginia Corporation had bearish trend.

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.