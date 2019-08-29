Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) and Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy Inc. 6 1.34 N/A 0.70 6.29 Hess Corporation 61 2.88 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Earthstone Energy Inc. and Hess Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Earthstone Energy Inc. and Hess Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.1% Hess Corporation 0.00% -1.9% -0.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.8 beta means Earthstone Energy Inc.’s volatility is 80.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Hess Corporation’s 96.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.96 beta.

Liquidity

Earthstone Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Hess Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Hess Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Earthstone Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Earthstone Energy Inc. and Hess Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthstone Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hess Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Hess Corporation’s average price target is $72, while its potential upside is 17.21%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.5% of Earthstone Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.2% of Hess Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 5% are Earthstone Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Hess Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Earthstone Energy Inc. -6.81% -29.35% -30.37% -29.7% -54.61% -3.1% Hess Corporation 7% 0.89% 2.74% 20.23% 0.25% 60.1%

For the past year Earthstone Energy Inc. had bearish trend while Hess Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Hess Corporation beats Earthstone Energy Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. It is also involved in crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminating of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company operates primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Joint Development Area of Malaysia/Thailand, Malaysia, and Norway. As of December 31, 2016, it had total proved reserves of 1,109 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.