Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE)’s Financial Results Comparing With EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Since Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) and EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy Inc. 6 1.49 N/A 0.70 6.29 EOG Resources Inc. 89 2.69 N/A 5.79 14.82

Table 1 highlights Earthstone Energy Inc. and EOG Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. EOG Resources Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Earthstone Energy Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Earthstone Energy Inc. is presently more affordable than EOG Resources Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Earthstone Energy Inc. and EOG Resources Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.1% EOG Resources Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 10.1%

Volatility and Risk

Earthstone Energy Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.8 beta. EOG Resources Inc. has a 1.31 beta and it is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Earthstone Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, EOG Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. EOG Resources Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Earthstone Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Earthstone Energy Inc. and EOG Resources Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthstone Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 EOG Resources Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

On the other hand, EOG Resources Inc.’s potential upside is 29.22% and its average target price is $104.71.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.5% of Earthstone Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.5% of EOG Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5% of Earthstone Energy Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are EOG Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Earthstone Energy Inc. -6.81% -29.35% -30.37% -29.7% -54.61% -3.1% EOG Resources Inc. -2.09% -7.78% -6.57% -13.68% -33.91% -1.56%

For the past year EOG Resources Inc. has weaker performance than Earthstone Energy Inc.

Summary

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.