Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE)’s Financial Results Comparing With EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) and EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy Inc. 6 1.67 N/A 0.70 6.29 EOG Resources Inc. 88 2.66 N/A 5.79 14.82

Demonstrates Earthstone Energy Inc. and EOG Resources Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. EOG Resources Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Earthstone Energy Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Earthstone Energy Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.1% EOG Resources Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 10.1%

Volatility & Risk

Earthstone Energy Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 80.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.8 beta. Competitively, EOG Resources Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Earthstone Energy Inc. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival EOG Resources Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. EOG Resources Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Earthstone Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Earthstone Energy Inc. and EOG Resources Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthstone Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 EOG Resources Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Meanwhile, EOG Resources Inc.’s consensus price target is $104.71, while its potential upside is 29.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Earthstone Energy Inc. and EOG Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.5% and 89.5% respectively. About 5% of Earthstone Energy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of EOG Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Earthstone Energy Inc. -6.81% -29.35% -30.37% -29.7% -54.61% -3.1% EOG Resources Inc. -2.09% -7.78% -6.57% -13.68% -33.91% -1.56%

For the past year Earthstone Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than EOG Resources Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors EOG Resources Inc. beats Earthstone Energy Inc.

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.