Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Both Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) and Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy Inc. 6 1.55 N/A 0.70 6.29 Enservco Corporation N/A 0.44 N/A -0.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Earthstone Energy Inc. and Enservco Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.1% Enservco Corporation 0.00% -52.1% -8.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.8 beta indicates that Earthstone Energy Inc. is 80.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Enservco Corporation’s 1.83 beta is the reason why it is 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Earthstone Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Enservco Corporation which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Enservco Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Earthstone Energy Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.5% of Earthstone Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 40.2% of Enservco Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5% of Earthstone Energy Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Enservco Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Earthstone Energy Inc. -6.81% -29.35% -30.37% -29.7% -54.61% -3.1% Enservco Corporation -3.07% 16.56% 5.86% -5.44% -55.3% 24.48%

For the past year Earthstone Energy Inc. had bearish trend while Enservco Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Earthstone Energy Inc. beats Enservco Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 650 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the Southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain Region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including southwestern Kansas, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.