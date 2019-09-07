Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) and Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy Inc. 6 1.31 N/A 0.70 6.29 Continental Resources Inc. 40 2.52 N/A 2.51 14.79

In table 1 we can see Earthstone Energy Inc. and Continental Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Continental Resources Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Earthstone Energy Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Earthstone Energy Inc. is currently more affordable than Continental Resources Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) and Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.1% Continental Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 6.2%

Volatility and Risk

Earthstone Energy Inc.’s current beta is 1.8 and it happens to be 80.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Continental Resources Inc. on the other hand, has 1.63 beta which makes it 63.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Earthstone Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Continental Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Continental Resources Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Earthstone Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Earthstone Energy Inc. and Continental Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthstone Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Continental Resources Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the consensus target price of Continental Resources Inc. is $51.67, which is potential 70.47% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Earthstone Energy Inc. and Continental Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.5% and 21.2% respectively. About 5% of Earthstone Energy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.3% of Continental Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Earthstone Energy Inc. -6.81% -29.35% -30.37% -29.7% -54.61% -3.1% Continental Resources Inc. 1.09% -12.4% -15.71% -21.27% -41.4% -7.51%

For the past year Earthstone Energy Inc. was less bearish than Continental Resources Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Continental Resources Inc. beats Earthstone Energy Inc.

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe. Continental Resources, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.