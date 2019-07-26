Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE) Reaches $4.30 Yearly Low; Howard Hughes Medical Institute Lowered Its Mastercard (MA) Holding

The stock of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) hit a new 52-week low and has $4.17 target or 3.00% below today’s $4.30 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $276.57 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $4.17 price target is reached, the company will be worth $8.30M less. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3. About 132,955 shares traded. Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) has declined 18.71% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ESTE News: 23/05/2018 – Earthstone Energy Boosts Borrowing Base to $225 Million From $185 Million; 14/03/2018 Earthstone Energy 4Q EPS 9c; 03/05/2018 – Earthstone Energy 1Q EPS 19c; 02/04/2018 – Earthstone Energy Announces Promotion of Robert J. Anderson to Pres; 15/05/2018 – Earthstone at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 07/04/2018 – Earthstone Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 23/05/2018 – Earthstone Energy, Inc. Announces Increase in Borrowing Base; 23/05/2018 – EARTHSTONE ENERGY – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDING FOR A 50-BASIS POINT DECREASE IN INTEREST RATE ON OUTSTANDING LOANS, OTHERS; 14/03/2018 – EARTHSTONE ENERGY INC – QTRLY SHR $0.09; 21/05/2018 – Ken Robuck Named President and CEO of EnergySolutions

Howard Hughes Medical Institute decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Howard Hughes Medical Institute sold 20,000 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 12.97%. The Howard Hughes Medical Institute holds 20,000 shares with $4.71 million value, down from 40,000 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $287.82B valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $281.78. About 1.65M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $276.57 million. The Company’s asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. It has a 6.18 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

Analysts await Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 900.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.02 per share. ESTE’s profit will be $12.86 million for 5.38 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Earthstone Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.22% negative EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard had 22 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $28500 target in Monday, May 6 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, July 18. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Deutsche Bank. Wells Fargo maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $261 target in Monday, March 25 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crossvault Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Ledyard Commercial Bank holds 0.18% or 5,825 shares. 1.82 million were accumulated by Waddell And Reed Financial. Ems LP invested in 6.45% or 364,580 shares. Putnam Invests Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd holds 0.18% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 10,984 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel has 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,130 shares. Amer Asset holds 0.34% or 1,900 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd owns 0% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 10 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd owns 14.76M shares for 3.45% of their portfolio. 950 are owned by Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt Inc. Sageworth holds 250 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.5% or 4,605 shares. Susquehanna Int Llp reported 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Voloridge Mngmt reported 0.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $13.25 million activity. Shares for $6.63M were sold by Mastercard Foundation.