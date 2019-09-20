Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE) Reaches $4.26 After 9.00% Up Move; Edgewood Management Decreased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding

The stock of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.26. About 215,360 shares traded. Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) has declined 54.61% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESTE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Earthstone Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESTE); 02/04/2018 – Earthstone Energy Announces Promotion of Robert J. Anderson to President; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Energysolutions’ Cfr To B2, Assigns B2 Senior Secured Ratings; Stable Outlook; 02/04/2018 – Earthstone Energy Announces Promotion of Robert J. Anderson to Pres; 24/05/2018 – ABF Journal: Bank of Texas Upsizes Earthstone Energy Facility to $225MM; 02/04/2018 – Earthstone Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 23/05/2018 – Earthstone Energy: Borrowing Base Increases 22%; Liquidity Exceeds $200M; 02/04/2018 – Earthstone Energy Names Robert Anderson President; 14/03/2018 – EARTHSTONE ENERGY INC – QTRLY SHR $0.09; 23/05/2018 – Earthstone Energy, Inc. Announces Increase in Borrowing BaseThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $268.69 million company. It was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $4.64 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ESTE worth $24.18M more.

Edgewood Management Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 28.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Edgewood Management Llc sold 13,490 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Edgewood Management Llc holds 33,509 shares with $2.57M value, down from 46,999 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $302.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $72.06. About 12.22M shares traded or 12.12% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE COMPARABLE TO 2017; 28/03/2018 – ExxonMobil to Release 2017 Financial and Operating Review; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Makes Spirited Pitch for Integrated Model — CERAWeek Market Talk; 01/04/2018 – Environment chief Pruitt under more pressure after condo reports -lawmakers; 12/04/2018 – Output Resumes at Exxon’s Papua New Guinea LNG Operation After Quake; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q EPS $1.09; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 25/05/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS NO IMPACT TO PRODUCTION FROM ALBERTO STORM

Edgewood Management Llc increased Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 26,298 shares to 2.45M valued at $1.29 billion in 2019Q2. It also upped Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) stake by 36,129 shares and now owns 3.64 million shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exxon Mobil has $9000 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.17’s average target is 12.64% above currents $72.06 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 13 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of XOM in report on Thursday, July 18 to “Sector Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 23 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4.92 million are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. The Colorado-based Icon Advisers has invested 1.46% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Frontier Invest Mngmt Company has invested 3.11% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Godsey And Gibb reported 0.11% stake. Roberts Glore & Il reported 1.03% stake. Richard C Young And Ltd owns 96,493 shares. Todd Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 12,538 shares. Stifel Fin owns 3.26 million shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Mgmt Lp holds 0.02% or 15,764 shares. 66,139 are held by Chicago Equity Limited Liability Corporation. Bainco Int Investors reported 0.96% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 7.60M shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 30,552 shares. Whalerock Point Prtn Lc has 2.25% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 51,342 shares. Magnetar Fincl Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 22,918 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.82B for 19.80 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Analysts await Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. ESTE’s profit will be $9.46 million for 7.10 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Earthstone Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.78% negative EPS growth.

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $268.69 million. The Company’s asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. It has a 4.36 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

