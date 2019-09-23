Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE) Reaches $4.08 After 6.00% Down Move; Dycom Industries Has 1.24 Sentiment

The stock of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.23% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.08. About 99,089 shares traded. Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) has declined 54.61% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESTE News: 10/04/2018 – Earthstone at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/05/2018 – Earthstone Energy, Inc. Announces Increase in Borrowing Base; 23/05/2018 – EARTHSTONE ENERGY – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDING FOR A 50-BASIS POINT DECREASE IN INTEREST RATE ON OUTSTANDING LOANS, OTHERS; 14/03/2018 Earthstone Energy 4Q EPS 9c; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Energysolutions’ Cfr To B2, Assigns B2 Senior Secured Ratings; Stable Outlook; 23/05/2018 – Earthstone Energy Boosts Borrowing Base to $225 Million From $185 Million; 15/05/2018 – Earthstone at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Earthstone Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – EARTHSTONE ENERGY INC – SEES 2018 CAPEX $170 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Earthstone Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESTE)The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $262.95M company. It was reported on Sep, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $3.84 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ESTE worth $15.78M less.

Dycom Industries Inc (DY) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 107 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 86 decreased and sold their stakes in Dycom Industries Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 28.58 million shares, up from 27.50 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Dycom Industries Inc in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 62 Increased: 76 New Position: 31.

Analysts await Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. ESTE’s profit will be $9.67 million for 6.80 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Earthstone Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.78% negative EPS growth.

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $262.95 million. The Company’s asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. It has a 4.18 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.57 billion. The firm offers various specialty contracting services, such as engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services comprising placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers. It has a 26.24 P/E ratio. It also provides tower construction, lines and antenna installation, and foundation and equipment pad construction for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; and installs and maintains customer premise equipment, such as digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable television system operators.

The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.7. About 100,838 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) has declined 37.78% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To EPS $3.81-EPS $4.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Rev $830M-$860M; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $4.26 – $5.15; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES GAAP SHR FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28, 2018 $1.02 – $1.17; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Cuts FY19 View on Anticipated Timing of Activity on Large Customer Programs; 01/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 27.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.98 per share. DY’s profit will be $22.36 million for 17.50 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.86% negative EPS growth.

Price Capital Management Inc. holds 7.24% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. for 44,942 shares. Southernsun Asset Management Llc owns 1.58 million shares or 7.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ack Asset Management Llc has 4.84% invested in the company for 315,000 shares. The Washington-based First Washington Corp has invested 2.22% in the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc., a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 23,000 shares.