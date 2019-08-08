Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE) Reaches $4.07 After 3.00% Up Move; Blackbaud (BLKB) Sellers Decreased By 1.89% Their Shorts

The stock of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 7.96% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $4.07. About 236,748 shares traded or 38.15% up from the average. Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) has declined 54.61% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESTE News: 23/05/2018 – EARTHSTONE ENERGY INC – BORROWING BASE INCREASES 22%; LIQUIDITY EXCEEDS $200 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Earthstone Energy Announces Promotion of Robert J. Anderson to President; 23/05/2018 – Earthstone Energy, Inc. Announces Increase in Borrowing Base; 23/05/2018 – Earthstone Energy Boosts Borrowing Base to $225 Million From $185 Million; 02/04/2018 – EARTHSTONE ENERGY INC – FRANK LODZINSKI WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 11/04/2018 – Earthstone Energy, Inc. Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting Date; 14/03/2018 – Earthstone Energy 4Q Rev $35.7M; 23/05/2018 – EARTHSTONE ENERGY – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDING FOR A 50-BASIS POINT DECREASE IN INTEREST RATE ON OUTSTANDING LOANS, OTHERS; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Energysolutions’ Cfr To B2, Assigns B2 Senior Secured Ratings; Stable Outlook; 23/05/2018 – Earthstone Energy: Borrowing Base Increases 22%; Liquidity Exceeds $200MThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $261.78M company. It was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $4.19 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ESTE worth $7.85 million more.

Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) had a decrease of 1.89% in short interest. BLKB's SI was 3.83 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.89% from 3.91M shares previously. With 253,500 avg volume, 15 days are for Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB)'s short sellers to cover BLKB's short positions. The stock increased 3.56% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $93. About 389,528 shares traded or 67.55% up from the average. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ REV $204.5M, EST. $204.5M; 15/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference May 24; 25/04/2018 – Daxko Unveils Strategic Partnership with Blackbaud at NAYDO 2018 to Fuel Increased Growth in YMCA Fundraising; 08/03/2018 Blackbaud Hosts Emerging Female Leader from South Africa as part of Fortune/U.S. State Department Global Women's Mentoring Part; 24/04/2018 – Generation X Poised to be the Next Big Giver in Philanthropy; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR FINL GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q EPS 37c; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.88; 30/04/2018 – Higher Education Institutions Advance Efforts with Blackbaud's Comprehensive Solutions

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $261.78 million. The Company’s asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. It has a 5.85 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.