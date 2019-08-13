Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE) Reaches $3.72 After 3.00% Down Move; Tegean Capital Management Has Boosted Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding

The stock of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.88% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.72. About 235,176 shares traded or 32.75% up from the average. Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) has declined 54.61% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESTE News: 02/04/2018 – Earthstone Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 20/04/2018 – DJ Earthstone Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESTE); 14/03/2018 – EARTHSTONE ENERGY INC – QTRLY SHR $0.09; 02/04/2018 – Earthstone Energy Announces Promotion of Robert J. Anderson to President; 11/04/2018 – Earthstone Energy, Inc. Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting Date; 24/05/2018 – ABF Journal: Bank of Texas Upsizes Earthstone Energy Facility to $225MM; 03/05/2018 – Earthstone Energy 1Q Rev $40.9M; 14/03/2018 Earthstone Energy 4Q EPS 9c; 23/05/2018 – Earthstone Energy, Inc. Announces Increase in Borrowing Base; 07/04/2018 – Earthstone Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 10The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $239.75 million company. It was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $3.61 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ESTE worth $7.19 million less.

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased Morgan Stanley (MS) stake by 300% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tegean Capital Management Llc acquired 225,000 shares as Morgan Stanley (MS)’s stock declined 6.33%. The Tegean Capital Management Llc holds 300,000 shares with $12.66 million value, up from 75,000 last quarter. Morgan Stanley now has $67.52B valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $40.85. About 7.14 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 05/04/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MORGAN DURRANT COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in WageWorks; 16/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Sees Markets Having ‘Major Focus’ on Earnings (Video); 27/04/2018 – Nevada Gov: Governor Sandoval Appoints Sandra Douglass Morgan To Nevada Gaming Commission; 20/03/2018 – New Sentences: New Sentences: From Morgan Parker’s `There Are More Beautiful Things Than Beyoncé’; 16/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S CO-HEAD OF CONSUMER IBD IS SAID TO LEAVE: RTRS; 27/03/2018 – EU EQUITY STRATEGY: MORGAN STANLEY SAYS EUROPE LOOKING “INCREASINGLY ATTRACTIVE” ON ABSOLUTE VALUATIONS; 13/03/2018 – LEG IMMOBILIEN AG LEGn.DE : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96 EUROS FROM 91 EUROS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.12% or 875,619 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Wetherby Asset holds 0.13% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 25,334 shares. E&G Advsrs Lp owns 9,900 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.15% or 968,675 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser invested 0.07% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Ima Wealth reported 0.01% stake. Security National Co accumulated 401 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Community Financial Bank Na reported 7,704 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.18% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Investec Asset Management has invested 0.19% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Savant Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 0.03% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 578,779 shares. Burney Company holds 20,184 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Morgan Stanley had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MS in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley declares $0.35 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Forbes.com published: “What To Expect From Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2019 Results – Forbes” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Switch To Gas To Accelerate, Slashing U.S. Coal Demand – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley: Brace For More Underperformance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.