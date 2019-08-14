Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE) Reaches $3.52 52-Week Low; 1 Analysts Covering Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN)

The stock of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) hit a new 52-week low and has $3.31 target or 6.00% below today’s $3.52 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $226.86M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. If the $3.31 price target is reached, the company will be worth $13.61M less. The stock decreased 5.88% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $3.52. About 152,864 shares traded. Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) has declined 54.61% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESTE News: 14/03/2018 Earthstone Energy 4Q EPS 9c; 21/03/2018 – Earthstone Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Ken Robuck Named President and CEO of EnergySolutions; 30/05/2018 – Earthstone Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Jun. 6; 20/04/2018 – DJ Earthstone Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESTE); 02/04/2018 – Earthstone Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 18/05/2018 – Earthstone Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Earthstone Energy, Inc. Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting Date; 02/04/2018 – Earthstone Energy Announces Promotion of Robert J. Anderson to President; 14/03/2018 – Earthstone Energy 4Q Rev $35.7M

Among 8 analysts covering Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Boardwalk REIT had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $41.59. About 56,895 shares traded. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, and ownership of multi-family residential communities in Canada. The company has market cap of $2.12 billion. As of January 7, 2010, the firm had approximately 260 properties with 36,418 units totaling approximately 31 million net rentable square feet in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. It has a 22.84 P/E ratio.

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $226.86 million. The Company’s asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. It has a 3.61 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

