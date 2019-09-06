Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE) Reaches $3.43 After 7.00% Down Move; Noble PLC (NE) Sentiment Is 0.83

Noble Corp PLC (NE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.41, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 78 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 94 sold and decreased positions in Noble Corp PLC. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 198.16 million shares, down from 211.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Noble Corp PLC in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 64 Increased: 53 New Position: 25.

The stock of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.43. About 87,445 shares traded. Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) has declined 54.61% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESTE News: 02/04/2018 – Earthstone Energy Announces Promotion of Robert J. Anderson to President; 03/05/2018 – Earthstone Energy 1Q Rev $40.9M; 23/05/2018 – Earthstone Energy Boosts Borrowing Base to $225 Million From $185 Million; 14/03/2018 – EARTHSTONE ENERGY INC – SEES 2018 CAPEX $170 MLN; 23/05/2018 – EARTHSTONE ENERGY – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDING FOR A 50-BASIS POINT DECREASE IN INTEREST RATE ON OUTSTANDING LOANS, OTHERS; 10/04/2018 – Earthstone at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 18/04/2018 – EARTHSTONE ENERGY FILES $750M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 20/04/2018 – DJ Earthstone Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESTE); 15/05/2018 – Earthstone at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Earthstone Energy, Inc. Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting DateThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $221.06M company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $3.19 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ESTE worth $15.47 million less.

Analysts await Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. ESTE’s profit will be $9.67M for 5.72 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Earthstone Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.78% negative EPS growth.

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $221.06 million. The Company’s asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. It has a 3.51 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 6.93% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc for 3.30 million shares. Firefly Value Partners Lp owns 17.12 million shares or 5.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shah Capital Management has 1.78% invested in the company for 1.19 million shares. The Jersey-based Contrarius Investment Management Ltd has invested 1.65% in the stock. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 214,430 shares.

Analysts await Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.51 EPS, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Noble Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $384.29 million. It owns and operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 23, 2017, the firm operated a fleet of 28 offshore drilling units consisted of 14 drill ships, and semisubmersibles and 14 jack ups.

The stock decreased 7.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1.75. About 8.87 million shares traded or 55.83% up from the average. Noble Corporation plc (NE) has declined 61.55% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 11/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP SAYS AVAILED ITSELF OF 30-DAY GRACE PERIOD; 21/03/2018 – Noble Group’s Founder Retires, Leaving Behind a Firm in Turmoil; 04/05/2018 – Jim Gaffigan’s 6th Stand Up Special, Noble Ape, to be Released July 13, 2018 via Upstart Comedy Dynamics; 02/05/2018 – Noble Corp Liquidity Remains Strong at $2.3 Billion; 09/05/2018 – NOBLE GRP COMPLETES SALE OF DRY-BULK CARRIER TO OCEAN LIBERTY; 26/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL CUTS NOBLE GROUP STAKE TO 6.77% AFTER SHARE SALE; 19/04/2018 – GOLDILOCKS URGES SHAKE-UP OF NOBLE GROUP’S BOARD, NEW DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP – BOARD CONSIDERS LIKELIHOOD OF GROUP OF 2018 NOTEHOLDERS SUCCESSFULLY ORGANIZING WINDING UP PROCESS IN RESPECT OF CO TO BE LOW; 07/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING, NOBLE BEGIN TALKS WITH EMG ON USING PIPELINE; 08/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP MUST NAME INDEPENDENT RESTRUCTURING ADVISOR: SGX